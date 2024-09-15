Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 16:10

Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) stated this Sunday, the 15th, that he will file a lawsuit with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asking to take all sports betting sites offline until the process of regulating the companies by the federal government is completed.

“I will be filing a lawsuit with the PGR to take down all gambling sites in Brazil. So that they go offline, as they did with the current Twitter X. Especially because these sites are destroying families,” said the senator in a post on Instagram.

Last year, Congress approved a bill that provides for the taxation of sports betting, which is still in the process of being regulated by the Executive Branch. Starting next year, only authorized companies will be able to operate in the country.

According to Aziz, as long as there is no regulation, the websites must be taken offline. “We are not a small republic, here we have to have control, we have to have regulation,” he emphasized. According to him, the number of withdrawals from savings accounts and payroll loans has increased due to the growing consumption of games.