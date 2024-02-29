Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) also presented 3 PECs on the end of reelection for party leaders this Thursday (29.Feb)

The rapporteur of the new Electoral Code, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), announced this Thursday (29.Feb.2024) that it must present its opinion in the next few days to the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate. The text should be presented next week.

“The idea is that we can vote on the Electoral Code now this semester, as quickly as possible, so that it comes into force in the 2026 elections. No changes will be valid for the 2024 elections”he told journalists.

Approved in the Chamber in September 2021, the text must now go through the Upper House. The project has 898 articles and aims to consolidate all electoral and party legislation.

Castro's report must maintain points approved by deputies. One of them deals with the unification of ineligibility deadlines, so that a politician who becomes ineligible must remain in two elections without contesting the election.

In addition, the senator must maintain the 4-year quarantine for magistrates, members of the MP (Public Ministry), municipal guards, federal police officers, federal highway police officers, federal railway police officers, civil and military police officers of the Union, States and Federal District, to contest elections. However, this last point does not have consensus in the Senate.

DEBATE ON THE END OF REELECTION

Marcelo Castro presented this Thursday (Feb 29) to party leaders in the Senate 3 proposals to end the re-election for president, governor and mayor in Brazil and establish a 5-year term.

Each one has different details and only one proposal will actually go to Casa Alta. The text that has the greatest consensus will be presented and should be approved later this year.

The 3 proposals have the following points of convergence:

end of re-election for mayors, governors and president of the Republic;

and creation of mandates for 5 years for all elected positions;

the exception would be senators, who will have mandates of 10 years.

In two proposals there is a provision to unify municipal and general elections, but each one will have a different date proposal for this unification to occur. The 3rd proposal does not establish the unification of general elections with municipal elections.

From now on, leaders will discuss with their benches which should have greater support. When there is a consensus, Castro will need to gather at least 27 signatures and present a text. Afterwards, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will forward the PEC process. Pacheco is an advocate for the proposal to be approved in 2024.

Reelection was created in 1997 by Congress through a PEC. At the time, the mechanism enabled the reelection of then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) the following year.