Iv, Renzi: “We joyfully welcome Musolino, a very competent senator”





The senator Dafne Musolino leaves the South calls North movement to join Italia Viva. She announced it in a note. It is, she added, “a choice that I make in continuity with the project of change in the name of which I was nominated and elected”. “With Italia Viva the conditions have been created for a wide-ranging political project, the Center, which can provide answers to all voters who do not recognize themselves in the polarization of the parties we are witnessing” he continued.

“I thank Cateno De Luca for the path taken together, I do not deny the past and I will continue to give voice to the territory and fight many of the battles that I believed and believe are crucial to bridging the gap between citizens and parliament” he continued. “I thank the group for the autonomy it has given me given the opportunity to carry out my work in a free manner. My parliamentary activity will continue in the new group alongside Matteo Renzi with the usual commitment” concluded Musolino.

“Italia Viva welcomes Dafne Musolino with great joy. Those who frequent the Chamber and the Senate commissions know the technical preparation and political passion of this senator who combines her training as a lawyer with her experience as a local administrator in a political mix of great expertise.” Thus the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, in a note. “We will ask Dafne to work as hard as she knows how to do on all the main dossiers that particularly concern the South and Sicily, starting with the decisive battle for the implementation of the Pnrr” he added.

“But we will also ask you to help us at a national level to restore trust in public affairs and in the institutions. Together we will face the challenge for the European elections by taking root more and more in the territory, at the centre. I have listened to Senator Musolino’s speeches at Palazzo Madama several times: never banal and always full of proposals and hopes. Welcome Dafne: the beauty begins now” concluded Renzi.

