Russian senator Sergei Mitin said he fired his aide Ivan Volsky after it became known that the man was involved in a fight on Millionnaya Street in central St. Petersburg. As the senator told the portal on December 15 78.ru, He considers this incident unacceptable.

“I fired him because, no matter what happened, I think it’s unacceptable. As of this morning, he is no longer listed as my assistant,” said a member of the upper house of the Federal Assembly.

Moreover, as it turned out, the assistant had worked for the senator for 15 years, since the time when he was the governor of the Novgorod region. And such an incident happened to him for the first time.

“I know that he was on some kind of starvation diet for 15 days. The second mate said he had lost weight. Maybe it somehow influenced him. Well, in general, all the documents were completed in the morning. The second assistant is looking for him to pick up his ID,” Mitin said.

In a conversation with the media, the senator also added that everyone must comply with the laws and public order in Russia, without hiding behind their status. It is known that the offender was brought to administrative responsibility for petty hooliganism.

Earlier, on October 23, the leadership of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Sverdlovsk region announced that it had decided to dismiss two employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of Yekaterinburg, who are suspected of not taking measures to prevent the murder of a foreign student.

The incident occurred back on August 18, when a graduate student from Gabon, while visiting a diner in the city, quarreled with a 23-year-old young man over a girl. During the fight that broke out, the young man pulled out a knife and hit the foreigner with it. The doctors were unable to save him. At the same time, the police, sitting in a patrol car, indifferently watched the beating of a man, and got out of the car only at the moment when the victim was already lying on the asphalt without moving.