WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – According to the Republican minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, ex-President Donald Trump is morally responsible for his supporters’ storming the Capitol. Trump incited this for weeks with lies about his allegedly won election, McConnell said on Saturday in the Senate about his party colleague. Trump “orchestrated” the storming and “shamefully” violated his duties as president, McConnell said.

The Senator had nevertheless voted against a condemnation of Trump because he considered the process to be unconstitutional after the end of Trump’s term in office./jbz/DP/mis