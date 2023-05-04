Mexico City.- The Sinaloan senator for the Institutional Revolutionary Party, Mario Zamora Gastelumsent a clear message to the federal government from the Senate platform, regarding what he considered to be a hindering driven by Morena to stop the work of the National Institute of Transparency and Access to Information (INAI).

“No one should oppose transparencywe all say in our speeches to be in favor, the one who owes nothing fears nothing, the President of the Republic himself made use of the INAI”.

This is how Senator Zamora began his brief speech in defense of the Institute and then went on to list cases of corruption that were exposed thanks to requests for information made to the INAI.

“Thanks to INAI we found out about the Bartlett houses, thanks to the INAI We learned a good part of the Segalmex issue, thanks to INAI we know that many femicides are in limbo,” added the PRI member.

Likewise, the legislator called on the law Enforcement, referring to the provisional suspension obtained by Cecilia Quintero Rico, 17th district judge in administrative matters, so that the Political Coordination Board proposes to the plenary session of the Upper House, the replacement of the last commissioner who left office in INAI.

“Don’t the one who owes nothing fears? Or don’t we want it to be known what happened to the billions in INSABI? Or don’t we want it to be known that due to corruption and ineptitude the National Development Finance Bank went bankrupt? what are we afraid of?”, he questioned Zamora Gastelum.

Finally, the senator optimistically assured, referring to his political strength, that tomorrow those who govern will be otherstherefore, tools like the INAI will be necessary for the opposition, the media and society as a whole to demand accountability to public servants of any order.