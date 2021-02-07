Mariano Recalde tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed on his Twitter account. The Buenos Aires senator from the Frente de Todos was isolated “from Thursday afternoon“for having had” close contact with a person who presented symptoms, “he revealed on the networks.

After swabbing, he received positive results for coronavirus this Sunday, he published.

“I am in good health, at the moment the symptoms are mild,” added the former head of Aerolineas Argentinas, who took the opportunity to advise his followers: “The pandemic did not end, let’s continue to take care of ourselves“.

Due to close contact with a person who presented symptoms, I have been isolated since Thursday afternoon. I did the swab and today they gave me a positive result. I am in good health, symptoms are mild at the moment. The pandemic did not end, let’s continue to take care of ourselves. – Mariano Recalde (@marianorecalde) February 7, 2021

The senator had starred this week in a television discussion who became notorious for the statement of his interlocutor, the writer Beatriz Sarlo, when she revealed that “they offered her the vaccine under the table.” The intellectual said she had rejected the controversial offer, although she never specified where it had come from. Recalde was the one who was arguing with Sarlo on TN’s A Dos Voces program when that statement was made.

The Kirchner senator has been one of the most critical voices regarding the decision of the Buenos Aires head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta not to be vaccinated yet. “It seems that it is covertly part of the anti-vaccination campaign,” he said last week, speculating that it “surely infected others” by not applying Sputnik V and having had Covid.

Recalde did not specify what symptoms he felt, although he reassured calling them mild. The senator joins another militant camper who tested positive this week, after the contagion of Juan Cabandié, Minister of the Environment of the Nation.

