Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed president of Venezuela by the National Electoral Council after a controversial election on Sunday, July 28. The results of a first ballot, released five hours later, declared him the winner over his opponent Edmundo González.

Maduro’s dubious victory sparked controversy in several countries in the region, whose heads of state questioned the legality of the election results and even sparked a diplomatic crisis between Venezuela with Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry even reported that it was demanding the immediate withdrawal of diplomats from those countries from its territory. Peru, for example, did the same, allowing a period of 72 hours.

US senators denounce ‘fraud’ in Venezuela

Authorities, legislators and exile groups in the United States also expressed doubts about the election results. For example, Republican Congresswoman for Florida Maria Elvira Salazar said: “Dictator Maduro is once again attempting to steal the election in one of the most blatant acts of fraud ever seen in Venezuelan history.”

In a joint statement, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Bill Cassidy, John Kennedy, Michael Bennet, Peter Welch, Rick Scott, Pete Ricketts, John Cornyn, Tim Scott, as well as U.S. Representatives Carlos Giménez, Jenniffer González-Colón, María Elvira Salazar, Rubén Gallego, Chris Smith, Mario Díaz-Balart and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, stated that the union of the free world must be prioritized to reject these fraudulent electoral results and to achieve the release of more than 300 Venezuelans who remain arbitrarily detained in torture centers as political prisoners.

“Countries and international organizations that support This fraud of unimaginable proportions They must be held accountable, as must members of the narco-regime and its “National Electoral Council,” they said in a statement.

Senator Marco Rubio even recalled the indictment of the United States justice system against Nicolás Maduro and other heavyweights of Chavismo, such as Diosdado Cabello and Cliver Antonio Alcala.

“Maduro helped manage and ultimately direct the Cartel de los Soles, a Venezuelan drug trafficking organization comprised of high-ranking Venezuelan officials,” the indictment, dated March 2020, says.

In the description, with a reward of 15 million dollars for the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, He was reportedly charged in a federal indictment from the Southern District of New York “with narcoterrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices in violation of Title 21.”

Meanwhile, according to Diosdado Cabello, current vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, the file of the US authorities. is offering $10 million for information leading to his arrest. “Cabello Rondón participated in a corrupt and violent narco-terrorist conspiracy within the Cartel de los Soles,” the description reads.

For those new to the issue of #Venezuela let me introduce you to the charming Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Drug Trafficking and Corruption In partnership with high ranking generals he runs the “Cartel de los Soles” $10 million available to anyone who can help make him a… pic.twitter.com/8CipwHR1v7 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 30, 2024

