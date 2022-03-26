Miners who work clandestinely in areas of Pará made a tour of ministries of the government of Jair Bolsonaro this week, to present a request that prevents Ibama and Federal Police agents from working in areas where they operate illegally.

The meetings in the ministries were organized by Senator Zequinha Marinho (PSC-PA), known for defending loggers and miners and for referring to environmental inspectors as “a bandit and rogue servant”, according to statements he has already made when commenting on actions to combat crime that works in the forest.

This week, with the support of the senator, representatives of the miners visited the ministries of Justice, Environment, Public Security, Mines and Energy, Human Rights and the Attorney General’s Office. “The matter was a request for measures to be taken against illegal and abusive actions by federal inspection against the miners in the Amazon”, says one of the miners’ leaders. “I would like to thank here the support of Senator Zequinha Marinho, who was always present, arranging this audience for us here, who could give a voice to our mining class.”

The report asked the senator about what was, exactly, the type of support given to the miners. In a note, Zequinha Marinho stated that he “acts with the purpose of resolving conflicts in the region”, said that he is “against illegality” and that “has been seeking an understanding between authorities and small miners to regulate the activity on a sustainable basis” .

According to the senator, his role “was solely in arranging hearings in the ministries so that the group could put forward its arguments and, together with the authorities, find a way to de-escalate the conflict and ensure the regulation of the activity on a sustainable basis”.

Zequinha Marinho is close to people like Jassonio Costa Leite, a businessman from Tocantins who was one of the main targets of the Federal Police operation in July last year. Jassonio, who was called by Ibama the “head of the criminal scheme” of illegally squatting indigenous lands in the Amazon, has already been fined no less than R$105.5 million by the federal agency for having deforested an area equivalent to more than 21,000. soccer fields in an indigenous land in Pará.

The miners’ meetings in Brasília come after a series of road closures carried out in Pará. Last week, they blocked traffic on the Transamazônica, which ended up in a conflict with police agents. Tear gas bombs were used to put an end to the mobilization that interrupted the road closure. A week earlier, the miners had already closed the BR-163, the main road for soybeans in the country.

In their protests, the miners complain of actions provided for by law, despite claiming that these are unconstitutional acts. The destruction of machinery and equipment is a legal action provided for in article 111 of Decree 6514/2008, published by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic. This decree establishes the actions in case of infractions and administrative sanctions to the environment, in addition to the federal administrative process for the investigation of these infractions.

In the use of its police power, the environmental agent can adopt measures such as “destruction or destruction of products, by-products and instruments of the infraction”.

By law, this measure must be adopted to avoid “undue use and exploitation in situations where transport and storage are impracticable in the face of the circumstances”. Another reason is that the eventual removal could “expose the environment to significant risks or compromise the safety of the population and public agents involved in the inspection”. There is, therefore, no irregularity in the acts that put an end to machinery and equipment used in illegal mining.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat