This Wednesday, April 19, and during the delivery ceremony of the Belisario Domínguez Medal to the writer Elena Poniatowska, the PAN senator Lilly Téllez confronted presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez Cuevas.

Téllez, annoyed by the breach of the agreement to respect the ceremony, confronted Ramírez Cuevas and recorded him with his cell phone.

The situation worsened when the senator of the Social Encounter Party, Sasil de León, during her speech, condemned the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to invalidate the transfer of the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense, which it provoked cries of “out” on the part of the PAN members and the call of the presidency of the Senate to maintain order.

Téllez’s accusation of Ramírez Cuevas of “representing Victoriano Huerta” for attending the ceremony as a guest and the recording of the discussion, have unleashed a series of reactions on social networks and the media, in which the performance has been questioned. of the PAN senator and her intention to generate controversy.

Ramírez Cuevas, for his part, asked respect for the ceremony and for Elena Poniatowska. Something that was seconded by the senator from Morena Citlalli Hernández, who asked Téllez to behave as a popular representative.

The ceremony, which sought to honor the career of the writer Elena Poniatowska and recognize her contribution to culture and the fight for human rights in Mexico, was marred by the confrontation between politicians and criticism from some sectors of the politicization of the act.