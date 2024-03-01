On March 2, Senator from the Kherson region Igor Kastyukevich called on US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin not to “fool the minds” of the Americans. Thus, he commented on the words of the head of the Pentagon that the defeat of Ukraine in the current conflict threatens a military clash between NATO and Russia.

“They like to pump things up.” <...> The US authorities are more interested in signing new military contracts and allocating further aid to anyone for a war with anyone, as long as it is in debt and away from their American homes. It’s time for them to stop fooling ordinary Americans with the imaginary Russian threat,” he is quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

According to him, Russia is a self-sufficient and sovereign country that does not turn away from difficult problems and issues, but solves them together with its residents, relying on them. Therefore, Russia does not need to attack anyone in order to be a strong state, the senator pointed out.

Austin announced on February 29 that the defeat of Ukraine threatens a military clash between NATO and Russia. According to him, the successes of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation at the front are alarming. Austin believes that if Ukraine is defeated, Russia “will not stop” there.

Senator, Deputy Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Sergei Perminov, commenting on Austin’s statement, said that his words were of a propaganda nature and aimed at the US domestic audience.

In turn, Senator Alexei Pushkov noted that Austin “does not fully” understand what he is talking about. According to him, Western countries are beginning to think about the possible consequences of a military confrontation with the Russian Federation over Ukraine, but in France and the United States they are not doing this.

Before this, on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. He also added that “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.” However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the possibility of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, warning of an allegedly possible imminent war with the Russian Federation. However, in December last year, Putin called such statements complete nonsense, pointing out that Russia is ready for any attacks from the North Atlantic Alliance.