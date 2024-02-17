Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Senator Grigory Karasin, criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s accusations against Russia about its “aggressive” policy. The politician spoke about this on February 17 Lenta.Ru.

“In fact, over the past two years, the behavior of Western countries, primarily the United States and Europe, has been aimed at strangling Russia in all areas. <…> The point is that Macron and his colleagues in Europe do not know the limits of lies,” the senator noted.

He noted that Western aggression is evidenced by numerous sanctions, the information blockade of Russia, as well as military aggression – arms supplies to Ukraine.

The day before, on February 16, Macron called Russia’s behavior towards Europe “aggressive”. During a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky following the signing of an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, he emphasized that in the last few months, cyber attacks and disinformation and information manipulation campaigns have allegedly “sharply increased in frequency, systematization and intensification” across Europe.

According to the French leader, Russia is allegedly the culprit, although the French leader did not present any evidence.

On Friday, Macron and Zelensky signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees. Among other things, Paris also pledged to provide up to €3 billion in additional military assistance to Kyiv in 2024, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

The West regularly stirs up hysteria among the citizens of its countries, warning of an allegedly possible imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future the country will “set off to conquer the whole world.” However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that there is nothing like this in the country’s plans, but it is ready for any attacks from NATO.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.