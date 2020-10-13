The mother of US Senator John McCain, who supported Ukraine, died at 109. About this, as writes CNN, reported in Instagram her daughter-in-law is Cindy McCain. “She was the best mother-in-law you can dream of. I will miss her terribly, ”wrote John’s widow.

Roberta McCain was one of the oldest women in the United States. The long-liver remained clear of mind to the last, although her body was already weakened.

Roberta was born on February 7, 1912. The widow of Admiral John S. McCain, Jr. survived two of her three children. Her daughter Jean Alexandra, known as Sandy, died in November 2019 at the age of 85. John McCain, whom his mother has always supported in his career (in 2008, when he ran for president of the United States, 96-year-old Roberta made a speech to voters) died in August 2018 from brain cancer at the age of 81.

Only Mrs. McCain’s youngest son, 78-year-old Joseph, survived.

Roberta was also survived by her twin sister Rowena, who died in 2011 at the age of 100.

Roberta McCain has 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. The last addition of the McCain family happened in September this year: the 35-year-old eldest daughter of John McCain, journalist, writer and TV star Megan McCain, gave birth to her first child, a girl.

Roberta McCain with children, husband and father-in-law

