First Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov expressed bewilderment about the statement of the American Admiral Charles Richards about the possibility of a nuclear war with Russia, writes RIA News…

Earlier, the head of the US strategic command Richards, in a commentary for the February issue of the official publication of the country’s Naval Institute, said that a regional conflict with the Russian Federation or China could really develop into a confrontation with the use of nuclear weapons.

“Not a single sane military man, a professional, even in a nightmare, can imagine the beginning of a nuclear war,” the agency quotes the words of the Russian senator.

Dzhabarov noted that the active military usually try not to raise this topic and “are terribly afraid that this may come.”

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Relations John Kirby said that Washington does not want a nuclear conflict with Moscow or Beijing, and that the Pentagon shares the fears of certain representatives of the command about the possibility of such a development of the situation.