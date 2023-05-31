US Senator Lindsey Graham said that during his visit to Kyiv last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared with him plans for a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops, the newspaper writes on May 30. Politico.

“In the coming days, you will see a rather impressive show of force by the Ukrainians,” the senator said, adding that a detailed review of the plans was carried out for him.

The initial priority for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), suggests Graham, is “the return of some strategic places.” The politician also noted that he promised Zelensky “to do everything in his power so that Ukraine receives a package of weapons and technologies to complete the work.”

On May 15, retired Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Krivonos said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a serious mistake by underestimating the power of the Russian army last year, which caused further failures of Ukrainian troops at the front.

On May 13, he noted that the Russian troops have significant advantages, which complicate the possibilities for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also pointed out that the Kyiv regime is unlikely to ever achieve its goals.

On May 11, Zelensky announced that the country needs more time to prepare a counteroffensive. According to him, brigades for these purposes have already been formed, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still experiencing a shortage of Western armored vehicles, despite the fact that they “arrive in batches.”

In response to this, The New York Times experts suggested that in his statement, the President of Ukraine encrypted a secret message to Western countries that the planned counterattack was waiting for a possible failure.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.