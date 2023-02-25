Senator from Zaporozhye Vorona said that falling under EU sanctions will make you work harder

Senator from the Zaporozhye region Dmitry Vorona commented on the inclusion in the EU sanctions list. He is quoted TASS.

Thus, according to Vorona, falling under EU sanctions “encourages him to work even harder for Russia’s victory.”

The senator pointed out that the inclusion of his name in the black list indicates the correctness of his actions. “The center of my vital interests is Russia,” he added.

At the end of December, Acting Governor of the Zaporizhzhya Region, Yevgeny Balitsky, appointed Vorona as a senator of the Federation Council from the region. “I am sure that the experience and competencies of Dmitry Nikolayevich will make it possible to adequately represent the interests of the Zaporozhye region in the upper house of the parliament of the Russian Federation,” Balitsky wrote.

February 25 The European Union (EU) on Saturday, February 25, put into effect the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions list included a number of members of the Federation Council and the State Duma, deputy ministers, government officials, military leaders, prosecutors of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.