Fernando Dueire, from Pernambuco, says that the Senate must offer “space for the contradictory” and avoid “concentration of power”

the senator Fernando Dueire (MDB-PE) declared this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023) support for the candidacy of Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) in the race for the Presidency of the Senate. To Power360the emedebist said he made his decision based on the “space for the contradictory” and against “concentration of power”.

“Republican principles and reasonableness make me vote for Senator Rogério Marinho for the presidency of the Senate. This is a solid reflection and that has to do with the zeal in building a truly democratic country, firm in the containment of supremacy and not subaltern to false clichés of the occasion, on whatever side”, declared Dueire.

“Democracy survives within a sacred pendulum of checks and balances. The Federal Senate is the home of federative balance, so we must collaborate to offer space to the contradictory, avoiding the concentration of power solely in the hands of those who already occupy practically all command platforms”, said.

On the afternoon of Tuesday (31st January), Pacheco attended an act in support of 7 of the 10 members of the MDB for his candidacy. Dueire was not present.

Here are the emedebists who declared their support for Pacheco:

the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Rogério Marinho assured explanations of vote of Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), a former colleague from Esplanada, and 3 dissidents from the PSD, the party of the current president of the Senate: Lucas Barreto (AP), Nelsinho Trad (MS) and Samuel Araújo (RO).

It has also received in recent days the support of Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) and Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES), in addition to 20 other senators.

“The government has acted very incisively [a favor de Pacheco]. It’s the rule of the game. We can even understand the concern, but unfounded, that the Federal Senate is not an extension of the federal government. The independence of the Senate is important so that, in fact, there is balance and independence between the powers”said Marino.

Supporters of Pacheco’s re-election have reduced their optimism in recent days. Until last week, they spoke of up to 57 votes. They now count from 48 to 52 for Pacheco.

Marinho publicly says he has votes “enough” – would be somewhere around 44. To win, at least 41 votes are needed.