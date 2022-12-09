A 46-year-old senator from Arizona has announced that she is an independent member of the Senate effective immediately. Kyrsten Sinema says that the national parties, with their rigid bureaucracy and compartmentalism, sow division and thus lose contact with the voter. Even the constitution is in danger, she says.
