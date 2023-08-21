Osvaldo Arns Neto was born with tuberous sclerosis and had been diagnosed with pneumonia; politicians offered condolences to the family

Osvaldo Arns Neto, 48 years old, son of the senator Flavio Arns (PSB-PR), died this Sunday (20.Aug.2023). Osvaldo, who was born with the degenerative disease tuberous sclerosis, had been diagnosed with pneumonia. He was hospitalized for 48 days in Curitiba (PR).

“The family is united in this time of pain and appreciates the prayers and support received“, said the congressman’s Communication office in note. Here’s the full (957kB).

Politicians like the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Jr. (PSD-PR), and senators Sergio Moro (União-PR), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), Damares Alves (Republicans-DF), Soraya Thronicke (We can-MS), great malta (PL-ES), Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), Teresa Cristina (PP-MS), Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), Paulo Paim (PT-RS), Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) and Romário (PL-RJ) offered condolences to Arns. The president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueiraand the official profile of the acronym on social networks also manifested themselves.

The wake was held this Sunday (20.Aug), from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Parque Iguaçu Cemetery, and will resume on Monday (21.Aug), from 8:00 am. The burial will be at 2 pm on Monday (Aug 21).