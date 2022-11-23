Wellington Fagundes says in commission that the Bolsonaro government failed to comply with an agreement for him to appoint agency director

the re-elected senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) staged this Wednesday (23.Nov.2022) a public exhibition of behind-the-scenes political successes during the sabbaths for regulatory agencies at the CI (Infrastructure Services Commission).

At the microphone, the congressman complained about an agreement allegedly not complied with by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that would allow him to indicate a name from Mato Grosso to ANTT (National Land Transport Agency).

In retaliation, it initially failed to present a report on the appointment of lawyer Lucas Asfor Rocha Lima to the agency’s board, causing it to be removed from the agenda.

Fagundes threatened to ask for views (more time for analysis) of all 7 nominations scheduled for this 4th, which could make them unfeasible, given the short time until the recess of Congress.

With the confusion installed, the president of the commission, Dario Berger (PSB-SC), suspended the meeting. On his return, after a private conversation with government leaders in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), and in Congress, Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), Fagundes presented a report and the voting continued. Ultimately, all 7 regulatory agency nominations were approved.

According to Gomes, the bench colleague backtracked to not leave a nomination in the ANTT for the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Lawyer with experience in the Sports Justice of Ceará, Lucas Asfor Rocha Lima was a nomination in the PL quota, made specifically by Eduardo Gomes. Another ANTT nominee, Felipe Fernandes Queiroz entered the Ministry of Infrastructure quota.

In his outburst at the committee this Wednesday (Nov. 23), Fagundes said that the PL vacancy was up to him because of an agreement that he would have intermediated, in early 2021, between the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) –who at the time had just assumed the candidacy for head of the House– and the then Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitastoday elected governor of São Paulo by the Republicans.

In the middle of the CI meeting, Fagundes stated that Tarcísio did not want to accept the ANTT nomination of Arnaldo Silva Juniorformer adviser to Pacheco’s office and today, state deputy for União Brasil in Minas Gerais.

The PL senator said that Pacheco asked him to mediate the impasse with Tarcísio. Fagundes stated that he gave up his supposed prerogative regarding an appointment to the ANTT and ceded to the then Minister of Infrastructure.

The nomination of Arnaldo Silva Júnior was withdrawn by the Bolsonaro government and Tarcísio was accepted.

🇧🇷With that, there was a commitment, at the time, that Mato Grosso would have the appointment of an Antaq board [Agência Nacional de Transportes Aquaviários] and one from ANTT. behold, today [4ª]we arrived, after all that, to a surprise for me, because these indications were made without the fulfillment of the understanding that was made”, said Fagundes.

Sought by his advisory, Pacheco said in a note that the Bolsonaro government, through the Ministry of Infrastructure, made nominations to the ANTT at the time based on its own criteria. 🇧🇷It was up to me to receive all the nominations and carry out the regimental process of hearings and appreciation by the Senate”, he added.

On the morning of this Wednesday, before the start of the Infrastructure Services Commission meeting, Fagundes tried to convince Portinho and Gomes to ask the federal government to withdraw the 2 nominations from ANTT.

Without enough time to replace names, CI began to analyze the Saturday meetings as planned, with Rocha Lima and Queiroz kept on the agenda. Wellington Fagundes’ outburst took senators, legislative advisors and sabatinados by surprise.