Upon leaving Podemos, the congressman said he was grateful to the party and said he would “firmly and responsibly oppose the Lula government”

the senator Eduardo Girao announced this Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) its affiliation to the Novo party. With that, he became the 1st congressman of the legend to occupy a seat in Casa Alta.

Girão was affiliated with Podemos. In your Twitter profile, the senator said he was grateful to the former legend. He stated that with Novo he will make “firm and responsible opposition to the government” of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “Let’s move forward together in causes for Justice, ethics and freedom in Brazil”he wrote.

The Novo party also announced the affiliation on your Twitter profile. The caption stated “be proud to welcome senator Eduardo Girão”. He highlighted that he will be the party’s 1st congressman at Casa Alta.

The subtitle he said that Girão “shares the values ​​that Novo defends, which are fundamental for the [construção de] a better country: ethics, transparency, appreciation for institutions and the pursuit of prosperity for all Brazilians”.

Novo also shared a statement from the president of the legend, Eduardo Ribeiro. The leader said “happy with the arrival of Eduardo Girão as the 1st senator in the history of the [partido]“. He stated that the congressman is “a person of integrity, honor and values”.

“It will represent us very well as opposition to the Lula government in the Senate”, declared.

WHO IS EDUARDO GIRÃO

Eduardo Girão, 50 years old, was one of the candidates for the presidency of the Senate. On February 1, the day of the vote for the command of the Casa Alta, the congressman withdrew from the dispute and declared his support for the senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN). Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) was reelected.

Girão is a businessman. He worked in the hotel, transport and private security sectors. In 2017, he took over the presidency of Ceará club Fortaleza. The following year, he ran for the 1st time for the Senate for Ceará with the Pros (Republican Party of the Social Order). He was elected with 1,325,786 votes.