Senator Pushkov: there was a “big gap” in gas supplies between Europe and Russia

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov in his Telegramchannel described the “big gap” between Europe and Russia in terms of gas supplies.

“There has been what I call a “big gap” between Europe and Russia. Germany broke the backbone of previous relations by refusing Russian gas supplied to it via Nord Stream,” the senator said.

Pushkov added that the explosion on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines put an end to even the theoretical possibility of resuming gas supplies to Germany.

The senator pointed out that gas supplies served as the basis for a special relationship between Moscow and Berlin even during the Cold War. According to him, their termination sets the situation back 50 years, to the period before the “gas-pipe” agreement concluded between the USSR and Germany in 1970 and called the deal of the century because of the alleged cooperation for decades.

Earlier, the head of the Transnational Peace and Futures Research Foundation, Jan Oberg, warned that the connection between the United States and Europe could be destroyed due to the protectionism of the White House and its fuel policy.