Lula should have sent a proposal in January, says the president of the Economic Affairs Commission, Vanderlan Cardoso

the president of CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs) of the Senate, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), told the Power360 that the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should have sent the proposal for a new fiscal rule in January.

The senator criticized the government for “delay” to send the text. “It is a concern, because time is passing, there is a lot of delay and they play with words. Catchphrases have not contributed anything to the country, much less to lower interest rates“, declared.

In a live interview, Vanderlan said that Finance Minister Fernando Haddad (PT) is making an effort to present the text briefly, but Lula disagrees on its merits.

watch (30min6s):

“Haddad has strived to present as quickly as possible [a nova regra], but what is being studied by the economic team has not pleased President Lula in the first place. It seems that he wants more to be spent on social programs, he is being a little safe”, said the senator.

“What we are all waiting for is for the government to present this fiscal rule so that interest rates start to drop. It is our hope. I come from the industrial sector, which suffers a lot from high interest rates, in addition to the service sector, industry and the worker himself”, completed.

Vanderlan also spoke about other economic issues that should be analyzed by the collegiate. He said that the Senate will have a working group parallel to the Chamber to evaluate the tax reform. “I already spoke with the deputy Aguinaldo [Ribeiro (PP-PB), relator na Câmara]. Let’s form a working group or perhaps a committee on separate”stated.

the senator too said that the Upper House already discusses the taxation of online shopping apps from China, whose taxation is exempt: “It is unfair competition. It has to be fair taxation”. He also defended an interim measure to tax online sports betting companies: “It’s game. Let there be contribution.