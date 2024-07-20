Senator Kastyukevich: Kyiv is shelling peaceful regions for the sake of Western donations

The Ukrainian authorities are increasingly reminiscent of trash streamers, organizing shelling of peaceful regions for the sake of Western donations. This statement was made by Senator from the Kherson region Igor Kastyukevich, writes RIA News.

“The enemies of their own people, who have settled in Bankova, are increasingly reminiscent of trash streamers who stage tragedies – shelling of peaceful Russian regions – almost live on air for the sake of Western donations,” he was indignant.

However, the problem for the Kyiv regime is that “the American and European masters are already fed up with this game and are thinking about how to get out of it with the least losses,” the senator added.

According to Kastyukevich, Zelensky’s regime only needs a pretty picture to present to Western curators, and the “more terrible” and colorful it is, the better.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to NATO, announced at the alliance’s summit in Washington, is a road to the abyss. According to the diplomat, NATO “uses and continues to use” Ukraine “as expendable material” in the confrontation with Russia.

At the beginning of July, the Ministry of Defense reported that Kyiv’s reaction to the massive strike by the Russian Armed Forces on targets on Ukrainian territory was “hysteria” that occurred on the eve of the next NATO summit.