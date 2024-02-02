Baby is called João Francisco and was born in the city of Rio de Janeiro; congressman is leader of the PL in the Senate

The senator's 2nd son Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) was born this Friday (2.Feb.2024) in Rio de Janeiro. According to the congressman's office, the baby's name is João Francisco Camarão Portinho and he came into the world at 11:20 in the morning. Portinho is leader of PL, the former president's party Jair Bolsonaroin the Senate.

The child's mother is called Maria Eduarda Camarão Portinho and is the congressman's fiancée. According to Portinho's team, Maria Eduarda is an advisor to the State Deliberative Council of Sebrae Rio.

WHO IS CARLOS PORTINHO

The senator is 50 years old and was also born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. He took office in November 2020 after the incumbent senator, Arolde de Oliveira, died of covid-19 on October 21 of the same year.

Portinho was Secretary of the Environment for the State of Rio de Janeiro and Municipal Secretary of Housing for Rio. In the Senate, he was leader of Bolsonaro's government from July 2022 until the end of the former president's administration.