Senator Vance: US needs to stop sending young people to distant lands

The United States needs to stop playing “policeman of the world” and sending young people to distant lands, Republican vice presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance said at a campaign event. accused Democratic Party representatives are accused of sending Americans to fight “all over the world.”

“We are not the police of the world. We need to use our young people as a resource here at home,” he stressed.

Earlier, Vance said that US Vice President Kamala Harris would not be able to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to him, Harris was unable to answer journalists’ questions and “is afraid to answer to the American people,” and it will be even more difficult for her to represent the country on the international stage.