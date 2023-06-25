Ana Paula Lobato (PSB-MA) criticized the maintenance of Selic at 13.75% and the performance of the president of the monetary authority

the senator Ana Paula Lobato (PSB-MA) asked the CMN (National Monetary Council) on Friday (23.jun.2023) the removal of Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank.

The request says “proven and recurrent insufficient performance to achieve the institution’s objectives” by Campos Neto. Here’s the full of the document (310 KB).

“We officially request the resignation of the BC president, due to his persistence in unjustifiably maintaining interest rates, compromising the country’s economy”, he wrote Lobato on his Twitter profile.

The senator also asked for support from her colleagues at Casa Alta and said that “Campos Neto sabotages Brazil”.

The CMN is the superior body formed by the Central Bank, the Federal Revenue Service and the Ministry of Finance and is responsible for formulating the currency and credit policy.

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) maintained the Selic, basic interest rate, at 13.75% a year for the 7th time in a row on Wednesday (21.jun). The agency ignored pressure from the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and did not indicate a rate reduction at the next meeting, in August 2023.

Ana Paula Lobato is a supporter of Lula. She has already shown nod to the petista several times on her social media profiles. She has a connection with the government, as she is the 1st alternate and took over Flávio Dino’s vacancy in the Senate after he became Minister of Justice.

Lula and his ministers bomb the Central Bank in search of a fall in the Selic since the beginning of the new term. There were at least 75 attacks. read here (38 MB).