In April, the minister accused the Forces of politicizing and interfering in the elections; statement became the target of bolsonaristas

the senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) filed, on Tuesday (May 24, 2022), a request for the Senate presidency to investigate an alleged crime committed by Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In the application, Heinze cited a speech by Barroso about politicization of the Armed Forces and interference in elections.

Last month, the Supreme Minister said that “the Armed Forces are being oriented to attack the process [eleitoral] and try to discredit him”. The Defense Ministry classified the statement as “serious offense”.

In the senator’s assessment, speech without evidence “characterizes behavior incompatible with the honor, dignity and decorum of the office that [Barroso] occupies”. Also according to him, “the conduct of the magistrate can be considered political-partisan activity, characterized as a crime of responsibility provided for in art. 39 of law 1079/50”.

“From a Supreme Court minister we expect manifestations in the case file, based on provocations in the context of a judicial process, not political manifestations and even less frivolous statements. We need the process to be open so that everyone understands that it is not up to the Judiciary to politicize with mediatized personal opinions”, wrote Heinze in communiqué published on your website.

The congressman also cited a “Dangerous politicization in the Judiciary” and said in the duty of “demand a position from the Brazilian parliament in relation to these arbitrariness”.

Since his statement, Barroso has been criticized by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies. According to the Chief Executive, Barroso and other Supreme Court justices, such as Alexandre de Moraes and Edson Fachin, “make Brazil hell”.

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will decide whether or not to proceed with Heinze’s request.