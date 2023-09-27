US Senator Bob Menendez He pleaded not guilty this Wednesday to federal bribery charges in a Manhattan (New York) court days after being accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of corruption in favor of the Egyptian government and several businessmen.

Menéndez, a Democratic senator from New Jersey of Cuban origin, agreed to pay a bond of $100,000 and hand over your personal passport, although you can keep your official passport for workthe only reason why he will also be able to leave the United States, local media reported.

The prosecutor’s office for the Southern District of New York accused Menendez and his wife Nadine Arslanian last Friday of having accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using their political influence to “protect and enrich businessmen and benefit the Government of Egypt.” something he denied.

Nadine too He pleaded not guilty this Wednesday to a charge of conspiracy related to bribery.

Money found in Senator Menéndez’s residence.

The bribes that the Menéndez family allegedly received from at least 2018 to 2022 were cash, gold bars, mortgage payments, a job that required almost no presence for Nadine, and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

They are also charged in the case the three businessmen who allegedly bribed Menéndez: Wael Hana, José Uribe and Fred Daibes, linked to the Government of Egypt, according to authorities.

In the search of the Menéndez residence, the FBI found hidden about $500,000 (468,847 euros) in cash, prosecutors revealed.

Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez.

The senator, who has been a legislator for 30 years and is seeking reelection in 2024, has defended his innocence and has refused to resign from his seat, despite being asked to do so by notable figures in his party such as the governor of New Jersey, Phil. Murphy, or the Democratic senator from that state Cory Booker.

Is about the second time in a decade that Menéndez is accused of corruptionalthough the previous prosecution against him was abandoned after a jury trial in which an agreement on a verdict was not reached.

In 2015, Menendez was charged with 14 criminal counts related to receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in lavish gifts and campaign donations from a Florida ophthalmologist, Salomon Melgen, who was convicted of fraud and sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. prison.

EFE