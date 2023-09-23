New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged Friday with accepting bribes from three New Jersey businessmen. U.S. prosecutors have brought federal corruption charges against the senator, which could complicate Democrats’ efforts to maintain their slim majority in the U.S. Senate in upcoming elections.

A golden test. Gold bars, a luxury vehicle and cash are the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office in the accusation of corruption against the powerful Democratic senator Bob Menendez, who is accused of using his influence in foreign affairs for personal benefit.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, are responsible, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to enrich businessmen and the Egyptian government.

The senator refused to resign after the accusation and the request of other politicians. “Those who believe in justice believe in innocence until proven guilty. I intend to continue fighting for the people of New Jersey with the same success I have had over the last five decades,” Menendez said in a statement. .

“It is not lost on me how quickly some are quick to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat. “I’m not going anywhere,” said the senator.

The accusation, the second in eight years against the senator, alleges a combination of Menendez’s obligations to promote American priorities and his private interest in establishing relationships with millionaire businessmen. Also included were charges against his wife and three New Jersey businessmen who authorities say gave the couple money, gold and a luxury car in exchange for official favors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan.

Menendez was forced to temporarily resign from his position as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee until the case is resolved, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with other Democratic state officials and members of the US House of Representatives, called on Menendez to resign from the Senate.

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife Nadine Arslanian arrive at a state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, U.S., on December 1, 2022. © Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / Reuters

“The alleged facts are so serious that they compromise Senator Menendez’s ability to effectively represent the people of our state,” Murphy said.

Menendez: “unfounded accusations”

The prosecution showed photographs of gold bars that investigators seized from Menendez’s home, as well as envelopes full of cash found in the senator’s closet. Prosecutors found more than $480,000 in cash in his home.

“The senator allegedly provided confidential information from the United States Government to Egyptian officials and took steps to secretly assist the Government of Egypt,” charged US Attorney Damian Williams.

The compensations for the Menendez family, which according to the Prosecutor’s Office occurred from 2018 to 2022, include, in addition to cash, gold and mortgage payments, a job for Nadine that she hardly attended and a luxurious Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

Businessmen Wael Hana, José Uribe and Fred Daibes, who allegedly bribed Menendez, are also accused in the case.

The charges against the Menendez couple are conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit fraud in the honest rendering of services and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Menendez accused prosecutors of misrepresenting “the normal work of a congressional office” and vowed that he would not allow his work in the Senate to be distracted by “baseless accusations.”

The senator is accused of seeking the benefit of Egypt. He even wrote a letter to his fellow senators urging them to lift a suspension of $300 million in aid to that country. According to prosecutors, Menendez also provided non-public information to Egyptian officials about military matters.







In an emailed statement, Menendez stated that “for years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave. “Since this investigation was leaked almost a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign from anonymous sources and innuendo to create an air of impropriety where none exists.”

Bob and Nadine Menendez could face up to 45 years in prison, although any sentence would ultimately be determined by a judge and would likely be less, Reuters explained.

For his part, David Schertler, an attorney for Menendez’s wife, said that she “denies any criminal conduct and will vigorously contest these charges in court.” According to the US Senate Historical Office, Menendez is the first senator to exercise in United States history accused of two unrelated criminal matters.

In 2015, he was charged with 14 criminal counts related to hundreds of thousands of dollars in lavish gifts and campaign donations he allegedly received from Salomon Melgen, a Florida ophthalmologist. The 2017 trial on those charges ended in a deadlock among jurors.

Menendez, a Cuban-American, is serving his third term and assured that he plans to seek re-election next year. The White House did not comment on the case.

With Reuters, AP, EFE