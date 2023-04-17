













Senator asks PlayStation to reveal contracts for its exclusives | EarthGamer

It is none other than Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, who sent a letter to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

In this letter he spoke ‘about their anti-competitive behavior and to request information about the company’s acquisition agreements’.

Cramer still commented to Yoshida ‘to express concern about Sony’s efforts to protect its game console business from competition’. But why is the senator so concerned?

He clarified it by saying ‘I am concerned that Sony’s dominance of that market and its efforts to perpetuate its current position jeopardize a significant economic development opportunity for North Dakota’. In what sense?

Fountain: Sony (Kenichiro Yoshida).

What happens is that Kevin Cramer highlighted that in his state they created a strategy to lead the US in computer education and computer security.

Likewise, to prepare students for careers based on video games.

Cramer highlighted his concern that Sony and PlayStation are taking advantage of their lead to shut out the competition instead of letting developers and gamers decide for themselves what they want.

I sent Sony Corporation a letter regarding its anti-competitive behavior and to request information on the company’s acquisition agreements. https://t.co/9hRkuw5JFF — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) April 13, 2023

What contracts are Kevin Cramer asking Sony and PlayStation to reveal?

Senator Kevin Cramer concluded his letter by asking for a series of documents specific to Sony and PlayStation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. The list is as follows and indicates that they are unedited copies:

a) All agreements that give Sony exclusive rights to distribute a third party game.

b) All agreements between Sony and licensees that prevent them from publishing their games on other systems.

c) All internal documents that ‘describe the strategic rationale’ for Sony’s decision to acquire Bungie.

d) All correspondence with the US government or regulatory agencies related to competition in video games.

Fountain: Sony.

Cramer is not the first politician to call out Sony and PlayStation. Last month, four other Republican and six Democratic senators sent two joint letters to these companies.

In these they pointed out the advantageous agreements that gave them exclusivity on their consoles. All to ensure that Xbox does not manage to stand out in Japan, although this is rather something related to the culture and tastes of the Japanese public.

Kevin Cramer also added ‘increasingly, it appears that Sony’s dominance can be attributed to exclusionary practices, including paying game publishers not to distribute their games on rival platforms’.

Kevin Cramer also added 'increasingly, it appears that Sony's dominance can be attributed to exclusionary practices, including paying game publishers not to distribute their games on rival platforms'.