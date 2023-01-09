UpdateFormer Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to an American hospital. The Brazilian newspaper Oh Globo writes that Bolsonaro suffers from severe abdominal pain. Meanwhile, Biden has invited Brazil’s new president Lula for a visit.

The former president has been in Florida for more than a week. A source close to the family confirmed the news to Reuters news agency and said his situation was “not worrisome.” The news comes a day after his supporters stormed several government buildings in the capital Brasilia.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has ended up in hospital with abdominal or stomach pain. During the 2018 election campaign, he was stabbed in the abdomen by an opponent, after which he had to undergo several operations. Since then he has been hospitalized several times with abdominal or stomach complaints.

The last time Bolsonaro was included for that reason was in November last year. This previously happened in January and March.

‘Return or arrest and extradition’

Shortly before news of Bolsonaro’s hospitalization broke, Brazilian media reported that Senator Renan Calheiros has asked the Supreme Court for the “immediate return” of the former president from the United States. According to the parliamentarian, it is “undeniable” that Bolsonaro “is responsible for and played an active role” in Sunday’s storming of government buildings. If Bolsonaro does not return when the Supreme Court orders him to, Calheiros wants a warrant issued for his arrest and extradition within 72 hours.

Already 1500 arrests

After the storming of government buildings, about 1500 people have now been arrested by the police. Most of them were arrested as police cleared a tent camp of Bolsonaro supporters near the army headquarters in the capital Brasilia. Camps have also been swept clean and people have been arrested in other cities, such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Biden invites Lula

US President Joe Biden called Lula on Monday and expressed his support for the newly installed president and Brazilian democracy. Lula has accepted Biden’s invitation to come to Washington in February. The presidents condemn the violent storming and assault on Brazil’s democratic institutions.

Biden stressed the value of a peaceful transfer of power. In addition, Lula and Biden have agreed to continue working together on issues that concern both countries, such as climate change, economic development and security.