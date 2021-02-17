Kiev’s intention to finish building a dam on the North-Crimean Canal to make it impossible to supply water to Crimea is an imitation of painstaking work. This opinion on Wednesday, February 17, was expressed by a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Senator from Crimea Sergey Tsekov.

“All this is an imitation of painstaking work and only causes a smile. There is another attempt, hiding behind Crimea, to plunder budget funds. We do not expect any smart decisions regarding Crimea from the Ukrainian authorities, especially in matters of water supply, “he is quoted as saying.RIA News“.

The senator pointed out that when there was dry weather on the peninsula, people in Kiev rejoiced at the shortage of water. Now, according to him, it rains in Crimea and heavy snow falls, which greatly saddened the Ukrainian side.

Tsekov expressed the hope that favorable weather will allow the reservoirs of natural runoff to be filled with water and the population of the peninsula will return to uninterrupted water supply. According to him, the issue of sustainable water supply to Crimea will be resolved.

Earlier on the same day, the so-called Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, Anton Korinevich, said that he had discussed with the head of the North Crimean Canal in Tavriysk, Sergey Shevchenko, the construction of a dam for the impossibility of supplying water to the peninsula. According to him, there are a number of issues to strengthen the structure.

However, Korinevich emphasized that the position of the representative office is unambiguous, according to it, water should not be supplied to Crimea.

In 2014, Ukraine cut off the water supply to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal, which provided up to 90% of the peninsula’s needs. Currently, residents and enterprises of the region receive water from local sources. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the problem with the water supply to Crimea will be resolved and the authorities will not save on this.

In December 2020, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, announced that the first desalination plant in the republic would begin to be built in Russia in 2021. He noted that construction will take approximately 14-15 months.

In early February, the hydrologist of the Crimean hydrometeorological center Natalya Okhremenko reported that over the past six months, the peninsula’s reservoirs have managed to switch from wasting water to its accumulation. On February 15, Aksenov said that the water supply in Crimea should improve after the melting snow.

Crimea returned to the Russian Federation following a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification. Kiev refuses to recognize the voting results.