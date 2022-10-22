Elected senator, vice president defended the impeachment of STF ministers and said that Moraes committed a crime of responsibility

The Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), stated that the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, “exceeded the limits of his authority” and defended the opening of an impeachment process against ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). Elected senator for Rio Grande do Sul, Mourão said that the Senate must “brake” Moraes.

“The Senate will have to do this [frear Alexandre de Moraes] now. Since the Court… The Court could say: ‘Alexander, you can put your ball down here! What you are doing is wrong. We will not approve these measures of yours’”said the vice president in an interview with the newspaper State of São Paulopublished on Friday (Oct 21).

For the vice president, the impeachment of Supreme Court justices must be ruled in the Senate if there is any. “strong evidence of criminal liability”which, according to him, is the case of Moraes.

“If it is proven, we have come to the conclusion that there is strong evidence of a crime of responsibility, as in the case of this minister you mentioned by name, so let’s discuss the matter”said Mourão when asked how he will act in Congress on the subject.

The senator-elect also defended that a “remodeling” should be held in the STF, and suggested the determination of a term of office for the appointed ministers.

“What I think about our Supreme Court: a mandate has to be placed, because a person stays 25, 30 years or even longer depending on the age at which he is appointed in the STF, it is a long time. This has to be discussed within Congress and a conclusion reached. Our system of checks and balances, which is what brings about the harmony and balance of powers, is not working.”declared.

Regarding the number of seats in the Court, Mourão stated that increasing or decreasing the number of ministers is “casuistry”. During an interview with podcast lootedon October 9, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that if re-elected he would reassess the number of STF vacancies.

Days before the declaration, Bolsonaro told journalists that he should discuss the increase of ministers in the Court after the elections. According to the Chief Executive, the proposal would add 5 magistrates to the Supreme Court. He later stated that the idea is “invention” from the press and, during a debate by the TV Bandeirantesundertook not to present proposals to change the number of seats on the Court.

Mourão stated that the Chief Executive gave a “externalized” in making the statements, but nothing was ever discussed.

“When he was re-elected [Bolsonaro] there are soon 2 positions within the STF to be exchanged, which can give you a much more comfortable majority there”declared.

In an interview with Power 360published on Wednesday (19.Oct.2022), Mourão defended the approval of a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) to end monocratic decisions in the STF.