Project determines shorter period of ineligibility for impeached and convicted politicians

The Senate will analyze the project that changes deadlines for Clean Record Law and reduces the period of ineligibility in some situations. The PLP (Complementary Bill) 192 of 2023 it also unifies deadlines for removal of candidates from public positions and reconciles the clean record with the new rule on administrative improbity.

Approved in the Chamber plenary on September 14, the project determines that impeached and convicted politicians will not be able to be elected for 8 years counting from the conviction – a shorter period than the one currently in force, which is counted from the end of the sentence or the mandate.

If the project becomes law, the rules will apply immediately, including to existing convictions, and ineligibility cannot exceed 12 years.

The rapporteur of the text in the Chamber, deputy Rubens Pereira Júnior (PT-MA), said that the current law is disproportionate and there is no equality between political agents. He declared that, if convicted of the same practice, senators can be ineligible for up to 15 years, while deputies will be removed from the polls for 11 years.

Other changes

The proposal extends from 4 months to 6 months the period of disqualification (removal from office) required for the candidacy of politicians, police officers, public servants and members of the Public Ministry and the Public Defender’s Office.

The text also determines that, in the case of conviction for administrative improbity, ineligibility will depend on the intention to break the law. The objective is to include in the Electoral Law change already made to Administrative Improbity Law.

Learn about the main changes to the ineligibility rule:

Legislative

how is it today : senators, deputies and councilors impeached by the Legislative House are ineligible for 8 years from the date of end of the legislature ;

: senators, deputies and councilors impeached by the Legislative House are ineligible for 8 years from the date of ; how can it become: senators, deputies and councilors impeached by the Legislative House will be ineligible for 8 years from the date of date of conviction.

Executive

how is it today : impeached governors, vice-governors, mayors and vice-mayors are ineligible during the term remaining period of the term for which they were elected and in the 8 years after the end of the legislature.

: impeached governors, vice-governors, mayors and vice-mayors are ineligible during the term of the term for which they were elected and in the 8 years after the end of the legislature. how can it become: governors, vice-governors, mayors and vice-mayors will be ineligible for 8 years from the date of date of loss of position.

Cassation by the Electoral Court

how is it today : politicians impeached by decision of the regional electoral courts or the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) are ineligible for the elections to be held in the following 8 years ;

: politicians impeached by decision of the regional electoral courts or the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) are ineligible for the ; how can it become: politicians impeached by decision of the regional electoral courts or the TSE will be ineligible for 8 years counted from the date of the election in which the abusive practice occurred.

Convicted by Justice

how is it today : people convicted by collegial decision are ineligible from the moment of conviction until 9 years after serving the sentence ;

: people convicted by collegial decision are ineligible from the moment of conviction until ; how can it become: people convicted by collegial decision are ineligible for the period of 8 years after conviction.

Processing

Upon reaching the Senate, PLP 192 of 2023 must be forwarded to the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), which is already analyzing the new Electoral Code (PLP 112 of 2021), under the report of Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). Another proposal approved this week in the Chamber and which also changes electoral rules (the PL 4,438 of 2023called mini-electoral reform) should suffer the same fate.

According to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the 2 projects may be attached to the one that updates the Electoral Code. The decision will be up to the CCJ.

To be valid in the next elections, in 2024, the new rules would have to be approved by the Senate and sanctioned by the Presidency of the Republic at least 1 year before the election — that is, by October 6, which would give senators only two weeks for analysis. Pacheco said, however, that voting on the proposals in the Senate will not be done hastily.

“It’s something complex, an entire Electoral Code. We cannot produce legislation in a hurry, especially of this nature. There will be no haste on our part”, declared the president of the Senate.

With information from Senate Agency.