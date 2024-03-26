As we mentioned yesterday, they are key social media campaignsespecially in times of so much regulation in electoral propaganda and advertising, we will begin with the highest position that is at stake in the state, the Senate of the Republic and who lead the formulas.

To begin with, the candidate who has the most followers on Facebook is Jesús Valdés del Verde with 115 thousand; Imelda Castro from Morena follows with 57 thousand; Jesús Estrada Ferreiro of the PT with 47 thousand; Paloma Sánchez of the PAN, PRI and PRD Front with 16 thousand; Fernanda Rivera from Movimiento Ciudadano with 14 thousand. In their respective verified accounts.

In the impact of the most popular publication of the last day, Jesús Valdés registers 157 reactions, 10 comments and 25 shares; For her part, Imelda Castro got 193 likes, 98 comments and 52 shares; While Paloma Sánchez 181 reactions, 82 comments and 29 shares.

The Citizen Movement candidate Fernanda Rivera has 37 likes, one comment and 30 video views; and the standard bearer of the Labor Party, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, has a video from yesterday with 78 reactions, 7 comments and 152 shares.

On social network X, the Green candidate Chuy Valdés is also the one with the most followers with 62,082; She is followed by the PRI standard bearer, Paloma Sánchez with 30,266; then the Morenista Imelda Castro with 14,384; the PT candidate, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro with 6,638; and Fernanda Rivera from Movimiento Ciudadano with 4 thousand.

This last network, which was previously Twitter, now Senate.

As we pointed out, Chuy Valdés is the candidate with the most followers on social networks, he lacks more frequency in his publications like Imelda Castro from Morena and Paloma Sánchez from the PAN, PRI and PRD Front. Estrada Ferreiro is stiff and Fernanda Rivera has a very interesting campaign on land, he needs to take it to the nets.

In the end, those who compete for Senate in Sinaloa They are politicians with a long career, they have been municipal presidents, deputies and in the case of Imelda Castro she is seeking re-election in the Upper House. So there is no excuse for them not to have followers and good network management. Soon we will measure the accounts of those competing for federal deputies.

The INE regulation is very strict, it is very difficult to publish billboards, there are many prohibitions, for example, decals on trees or posts have a negative impact and are frowned upon by citizens, so social networks are a good alternative for promotion and campaigning. .

What is missing is a network strategy and that they manage to interact successfully, because we see that the typical photos are not having an impact, in the case of the Senate they do not exceed 200 reactions, which is very little for the high number of followers that the candidates have. to the Senate, so be very attentive.

Political Memory. “When we must make a choice and we do not make it, this is already a choice”: William James.

