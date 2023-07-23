Senator Esperidião Amin’s (PP-SC) project amends the Traffic Code; Brazil adopted the Mercosur sign in 2018

The Senate CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) should analyze the bill in August 3,214 of 2023, which determines that the license plates must inform the municipality and state of registration of the car. If approved, the text goes to vote in the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) and then in plenary.

The bill, authored by Senator Hope Amin (PP-SC), amends the Brazilian Traffic Code, the law 9,503, 1997. The congressman says in the project that the format and content of road signs have evolved to meet the growing fleet of vehicles, but that information on the vehicle’s registration location is important for public safety authorities to be able to easily identify the origin of a car in situations of infractions, robberies, thefts and other crimes.

“Highway police, traffic agents and other enforcement agencies depend on this information to carry out their work efficiently and accurately”he stated.

The senator also says that the signs with local identification provide a “sense of regional identity”which could help to avoid accidents arising from unfamiliarity with local traffic, as well as facilitate the collection of tourist statistics.

“It facilitates the perception by locals that the ‘visitor’ experiences hesitation in traffic in a city that is not their own. Lastly, it would make the job of surveying visitor statistics in tourism hub cities easier.”said Esperidião Amin.

Mercosur sign

The current PIV (Vehicle Identification Plate) was created with the intention of making counterfeiting difficult and standardizing the license plates of the countries that make up Mercosur.

Here are the dates on which each member of the block adopted the PIV:

Uruguay – 2015;

Argentina – 2016;

Brazil – 2018; It is

Paraguay – 2019.

Although Brazil adopted the use of the PIV in 2018, the Mercosur license plate only became mandatory from 2020 onwards for new vehicles. For used vehicles, the Mercosur license plate replaces the gray license plate in specific cases, such as transfer of ownership and change of state or municipality.

Although the city of origin of the vehicle does not appear on the Mercosur license plate, the Sinesp Cidadão application, from the federal government, provides this information, as well as the vehicle’s legal status.

With information from the Senate Agency.