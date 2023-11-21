Text proposes restrictions for monocratic decisions and requests for review in the Court

The Senate Plenary can vote this Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) on the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) 8/2021, which limits monocratic decisions and requests for review in courts. The session, scheduled for 2pm, has 3 other items on the agenda.

Before being voted on, the PEC must go through its 5th and final discussion session in the Plenary. Proposal by the senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), the matter received a favorable opinion from the senator Amin Esperidião (PP-SC).

The text prohibits the granting of a monocratic (individual) decision that suspends the effectiveness of a law or normative act with general effect or that suspends acts of the presidents of the Republic, the Federal Senate, the Chamber of Deputies or the National Congress.

PEC 8/2021 authorizes monocratic decisions only in situations of serious urgency or risk of irreparable damage during the Judiciary recess. It requires the court to judge the case within 30 days after the resumption of activities, under penalty of loss of effectiveness.

‘Bets’

The Senate can also vote on the PL (bill) 3,626/2023which regulates fixed-odd sports betting, known as bets. Before going to the Plenary, however, the matter needs to be approved by the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission). The group meeting is scheduled for 10am this Tuesday (Nov 21).

The text, from the Presidency of the Republic, received a favorable opinion from the senator Romário (PL-RJ). According to the proposal, the fixed-odd lottery is a betting system that includes virtual gaming events online and real sports-themed events, such as football and volleyball games. In this modality, the bettor wins if he matches any condition of the game or the result of the match.

Regularization in lands

The Plenary can also analyze the replacement of the Chamber of Deputies to the PL 2,757/2022. The text gives a new chance for the settlement of Union lands regularized in the Legal Amazon. According to the proposal, the Executive Branch must define financial conditions and deadlines for payment if the regularization contract was signed before June 25, 2009.

A bona fide third party, owner of other rural properties who has acquired the land from the original beneficiary, may obtain a new subdivision if the sum of their properties does not exceed 2,500 hectares. This applies even if some clause in the original regularization contract prevents the sale. PL 2,757/2022 was originally presented by the senator Confucius Moura (MDB-RO).

Tires

The last item on the agenda is the PL 2,470/2022, which exempts used tire retreading services from paying PIS/Pasep and Confins. The benefit applies to companies that offer tire retreading, retreading, remolding, doubling and vulcanization services, except those included in Simples Nacional.

From Senator Margareth Buzetti (PSD-MT), the text also foresees that official financial agents offer priority lines of credit for the sector. According to the congresswoman, there are around 5,000 companies of this kind in the country, which employ more than 300 thousand people, directly or indirectly.

With information from Senate Agency.