Project that brings together rules and regulations on sports practices returns to the House after amendments by the Chamber in 2022

After 3 postponements, the proposal that creates the General Sports Law will be voted by the Senate this Wednesday (May 3, 2023).

As a result of the work of a committee of lawyers formed in the Senate, the project was approved in June 2022 by Casa Alta. The following month, it was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in the form of a substitute (alternative text), which brought together suggestions from several proposals being processed in both Houses. The project returns to the Senate to analyze these changes. The current version is the senator’s opinion Leila Barros (PDT-DF), which has been sewing changes in the search for a consensus around the text.

“We removed the project from the agenda to open dialogue with the main football clubs […]. I think we reached a consensus on most of the club observations. We understand that they are pertinent and we would deliberate on others and let the plenary decide. But I agree in the sense that we will be able to mitigate, further reduce this number of highlights to the text, based on dialogue and the support of the other senators”explained the rapporteur.

One of the changes made by the Chamber and removed from the text by Leila Barros refers to the compensatory clause, in which clubs have to pay athletes in the event of default, indirect termination or unjustified dismissal. The Chamber’s text reduces the minimum limit (equivalent to the total amount of wages to which the athlete would be entitled) by half.

The rapporteur cut this change because she considered that it would be harmful to the athletes, seen as the most fragile part in the employment relationship. This is one of the reasons for the clubs’ dissatisfaction, cited by the senator.

With information from Senate Agency.