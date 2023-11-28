Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/28/2023 – 22:00

The Social Affairs Committee (CAS) of the Federal Senate postponed until next Wednesday, 29th, at 9 am, the vote on the bill (PL) that establishes the National Vaccination Program in Public Schools. Initially, the proposal was going to be analyzed this Tuesday, the 28th, however some parliamentarians disagreed with the fourth article of the initiative, as, according to them, the text would favor mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus.

The rapporteur of PL 826/2019, senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), suggested that the peers could make some modifications to the original proposal sent by the Chamber of Deputies. These changes, according to Humberto, can be accepted in order to speed up the approval of the matter.

For the rapporteur, the project, which was presented by now Bolsonaro deputy Domingos Sávio (PL-MG), does not even deal with Covid-19, as it was created in 2019, a year in which the disease had not even been detected. Humberto also highlights that the initiative aims to raise awareness and sensitize those responsible for the importance of vaccination against various types of illnesses.

The cause of all the controversy, article four decides that, five days after vaccination at the school unit, education professionals must send the health unit a list of all students who did not receive the vaccination. In addition to the names of children and adolescents, the survey must include the address and information of those responsible. If they do not present themselves to the health unit within 30 days after the announcement, health professionals must pay a visit to the student’s home with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of being up to date with vaccinations.

One of those asking for the modification of this article is senator Dr. Hiran (PP-RR). According to him, changing this part of the project would facilitate approval of the matter by the Commission. “Vaccination saves lives. Ill-informed people say that vaccination is harmful. Vaccines are a heritage of humanity. There is a surplus of vaccine in Brazil, as we currently have weak health education, which does not actually reach people in an effective way to convince them of the importance of vaccination,” he stated.

According to Senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE), there is disagreement among scientists regarding vaccination against Covid. “Nowhere in the world is mandatory, and the project places it on the penalty mark to intimidate parents,” he says. The parliamentarian also proposed, during the session, the holding of a public hearing to debate the content of the text. This suggestion was not followed by the rapporteur, who suggested that Girão present the proposal at the hearing at the Education Commission (EC), where the text will be processed after consideration by the CAS.

Another parliamentarian opposed to the initiative is Senator Magno Malta (PL-ES) who stated that “vaccination against Covid in children can cause comorbidities”, which is not described by the medical community.

Blatantly opposed to anti-vaccine theses, senator Zenaide Maia (PSD-RN), who has a degree in medicine, defended the project. “Vaccines have no party, no color, and do not belong to the government, but to the State, which has the obligation to show that vaccination saves lives,” she said.