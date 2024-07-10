The Upper House has 3 names ready for analysis by the plenary and another 10 in the Foreign Relations Committee

Still discussing the payroll tax relief project, the Senate must vote this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) on Brazilian government nominations for embassies around the world. The intention was confirmed by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In total, 3 nominations are ready for the plenary: Flavio Helmold Macieira (Ireland), Marcel Fortuna Biato (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan) and Rodrigo De Azeredo Santos (Norway and Iceland).

There are also 10 other nominees for ambassadors in the House’s Foreign Affairs Committee, including the name that will represent Brazil in Mexico, Nedilson Ricardo Jorge. The vote in the committee is scheduled for the morning of this Wednesday (10.Jul).

Nominations to the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association), the National Council of Justice and the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office are also being processed by the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee).

Read which nominations are awaiting analysis by the Senate: