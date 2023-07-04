Pacheco guided the analysis of changes made by Lula in the plenary; government still trying to avoid voting

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), guided the analysis of the project that overturns excerpts from the president’s sanitation decrees Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the plenary of the House for Wednesday (5.Jul.2023). However, as found by the Power360the government still does not have an agreement on the subject with the senators and is trying to avoid the vote.

To be analyzed in the plenary of the Casa Alta, the PDL (draft legislative decree) 98 2023 is still pending urgent approval for analysis. An opinion on the subject is also required.

The project that overturns parts of Lula’s decrees is still being discussed at the Senate Infrastructure Services Commission. The rapporteur is the president of the collegiate, senator Moorish Confucius (MDB-RO), set on June 13.

The vote is called for by opposition congressmen. On June 13, the Leader of the Opposition, senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), asked that the project on sanitation decrees be put to a vote in plenary.

At the time, Pacheco stated that it was necessary to respect the procedure in the commission. “Certainly, Senator Confúcio Moura, president of this commission, will take care to appreciate it, voting in favor or not; but that he appreciates the PDL that seeks to stop this decree regarding the legal framework for sanitation, which was voted on by the National Congress“, he said.

Without an opinion from the collegiate and, more importantly, without an agreement with the senators, the government should try to remove the project from the agenda of the plenary. Since May, the government has been trying to reach a compromise and prevent the decrees from being overturned by Congress – the Chamber has already imposed a defeat on the issue for the Executive.

An idea already defended leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), would be the edition of a new decree. The new text would be agreed beforehand with the National Congress.

Government ministers have also been to the Senate on different occasions to speak about the sanitation decrees. During a public hearing at the Infrastructure collegiate, ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Jader Filho (Cities) defended the changes.

Costa stated that the presidential decrees 11,466 It is 11,467edited by the government in April, resume the will of Congress and improve the law that was “missing” after amendments made by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Jader stated that the text should attract international investment to the sector in Brazil.