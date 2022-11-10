At the end of the game of the permanent Commissions in the Senate, with the boxes of the permanents of Palazzo Madama which are completed after the composition of the Bureau, which led to the nominations of the presidents (5 to Fdi, 3 to the Lega and 2 to Fi), of the 2 vice presidents and the 2 secretaries. Among the vice-presidents 5 are from Brothers of Italy, 3 from the League, two from Fi. For the oppositions, three deputies each are the prerogative of Pd and M5S, two for Action-Iv, one for the Greens-Yes and one for Autonomies. In total, six women were elected, just over one in 4. In addition to the two female presidents (Bongiorno and Stefania Craxi).

In the first (Constitutional affairs, affairs of the Presidency of the Council and of the Interior, general order of the State and the Public Administration, publishing, digitization) to the Melonian Alberto Balboni, the Northern League player Paolo Tosato and the dem Dario Parrini will act as deputies. With the Bongiorno titular of the Justice, proclaimed by the former prosecutor Roberto Scarpinato, with whom there were sparks in ’99 in Palermo for the Andreotti trial, and lastly in the Chamber, during the vote of confidence in the Meloni government, there will be vice-presidents of the second commission Ilaria Cucchi, elected with Verdi and Si, the Melonian Sandro Sisler.

In Foreign Affairs and Defense, with the reconfirmed Stefania Craxi of Forza Italia, who took over from the pentastellato Vito Petrocelli in the last legislature underway, after the controversy over his alleged pro-Russian sympathies, there will be the two vice presidents Roberto Menia (Fdi) and Ettore Licheri (M5S). In the fourth Commission (European Union Policies), the former Foreign Minister, now a senator of Fdi, Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata will have Dolores Bevilacqua (M5s) and Pierantonio Zanettin (FI) as deputies.

In the fifth (Economic planning, budget) with the senator of Fdi, Nicola Calandrini there are the blue Claudio Lotito, patron of Lazio, and the dem Antonio Misiani. At Finance and Treasury (sixth), led by the former Minister for Tourism of the Draghi government, the Northern League player Massimo Garavaglia, as vice-presidents Pietro Patton (Autonomie) and Andrea Augello (Fdi). In seventh Commission (Culture and cultural heritage, public education, scientific research, entertainment and sport) with the Northern League player Roberto Marti, Giulia Cosenza of Fdi and Giusy Versace of Action-Italia Viva.

For the Environment (Environment, ecological transition, energy, public works, communications, technological innovation) Gianni Rosa of Fdi and Lorenzo Basso of the Pd will be the deputies of the blue Claudio Fazzone. In the ninth (Industry, trade, tourism, agriculture and agri-food production) the senators Giorgio Maria Bergesio and Gisella Naturale, respectively of Lega and M5S, were elected vice presidents. Finally, in the tenth Permanent Commission (Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Work, Social Security) which elected Francesco Zaffini of Fdi, the deputy presidents are Senators Maria Cristina Cantù of the Lega and Daniela Sbrollini (Az-Iv).