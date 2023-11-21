It’s official: in the Senate there will be a relay from Forza Italia: Maurizio Gasparri will become group leader of the Azzurri in place of Licia Ronzulli who will obtain the vice-presidency of the Assembly of Palazzo Madama. The decision was made during tonight’s meeting in the Senate of the blue parliamentarians, with the national secretary, Antonio Tajani, present. «During the meeting of Forza Italia senators», we read in a note, «Senator Licia Ronzulli resigned as president of the parliamentary group» and Maurizio Gasparri »was elected president of the Forza Italia-Berlusconi parliamentary group President -Ppe».

«At the same time, the statement continues, Gasparri announced his resignation as vice president of the Senate presidency». During the meeting, the national secretary of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, «designated Ronzulli as a candidate for vice-presidency of the Senate» and the «group unanimously approved the proposal by acclamation»