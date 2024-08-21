Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 21:20

The Federal Senate approved this Tuesday, the 20th, an urgent request to speed up the processing of the project that suspends the decree of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on weapons. The Legislature wants to remove restrictions that impose restrictions on collectors and professional shooters and also on those who carry weapons.

Although the vote took place in the Chamber of Deputies without protests, the government insists on maintaining part of the proposal. By agreement, the vote was symbolic and senators voted only on urgency. The merits of the project will only be voted on next Tuesday, the 27th.

The government’s main complaint involves the removal of the distance rule for shooting clubs in relation to schools. Lula’s decree prohibited clubs from operating if they are within a one-kilometer radius of educational institutions.

The government leadership tried to negotiate until the last minute so that the issue would not be addressed in the proposal. “I would say that (the issue of schools) is the most expensive (issue). There are others,” said Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader of the government. He admitted, however, that the Congress bill has points that could be approved. “There are things in the PDL (Legislative Decree Bill) that are not unreasonable.”

As shown by the StateJustice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski stated in April that he agreed with some changes to the text, which led to the approval of a milder version of the text.

“It is a technical issue that, in my opinion, can be discussed, re-discussed. And we will discuss it,” said Lewandowski.

The “Bullet Caucus” worked throughout last year to overturn Lula’s “repeal” of access to firearms. In a first attempt to withdraw everything decreed by Lula, made in December, the group tried to approve the urgency of the project, but ended up defeated by three votes, a result that provoked the anger of opposition deputies. Zucco (PL-RS) called those who did not vote for the proposal “cowards”.

The softened version, which only removes parts of the presidential decree, was approved without any major problems in May of this year. Tuesday’s vote was closely followed by federal deputy Marcos Pollon (PL-MS), president of the Proarmas movement, one of the main arms advocates in Brazil.

Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO) is the rapporteur of the project approved in the Senate.

The text removes the following rules created by the Lula government:

1 – Requirement of the Sports Shooter Registration Certificate for the practice of sports shooting with airguns

2 – Shooting sports entities can only operate if they are at least one kilometer away from public or private educational establishments, giving a period of one and a half years for clubs already established to adapt.

3 – The National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage (Iphan) has been given the task of defining which firearms can be declared as collectibles. They must also be over 40 years old.

4 – Restricted status for compressed gas or spring-operated air weapons with a caliber greater than 6mm and their ammunition

5 – Prohibition of the collection of automatic or semi-automatic firearms that are less than 70 years old and of weapons of the same make, model and caliber that are in use by the Armed Forces.

6 – The use of a firearm for purposes other than those declared at the time of purchase.