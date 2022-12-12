Mexico City.- The Senate decided to scrap the so-called “Plan B” that guaranteed funds and the survival of minority parties such as the TP and EMVPas well as other proposals for considering them unconstitutional.

Ricardo Monreal, leader of Morena in the Senate, reported that until last night 70 articles of law had been identified in electoral matter with overtones of “unconstitutionality”.

“What we do not want is that the path of ordinary legislation is the one that can alter the constitutional principles, it would not be desirable. We are taking care of the Constitution and the future of democracy in Mexico,” Monreal said.

Among the modifications proposed in the opinion that the Governance and Second Legislative Studies commissions will review today are the elimination of the transfer of votes in electoral coalitions and the new provision for counting valid votes, proposals for TP and EMVP in San Lázaro to save records of minority parties.

They even incorporate a lock so that in the event that a political party does not achieve 3 percent of valid voting in local elections, it does not have the right to public financing.

The possibility that the parties could use remnants of public funds in electoral processes was also shaved, among other adjustments approved in the Chamber of Deputies.

The part that is conserved corresponds to the fusion of addresses in the INEthe suppression of the Executive Board, as well as the provision to make the district boards temporary so that only 260 of 300 work.

Former electoral councilors expressed their concern that the changes proposed by deputies would not guarantee free and reliable elections, and demanded consultation forums to review the initiatives.

“From the outset I made more than 35 modifications and many changes in legislative technique to be able to remove the unconstitutional ones of origin from the Chamber of Deputies,” explained Morenista senator Mónica Fernández, president of the Governance Commission, which together with the Legislative Studies Commission Second are those involved in the preparation of the opinion that will presumably be aired in plenary session tomorrow.

In an interview, Senator Fernández, a native of TabascoHe said that he had worked “to clean up” the minutes that arrived from San Lázaro and acknowledged that he did not know how many reservations could be presented in plenary.

In the middle of last week, Morena and her allies in the Chamber of Deputies approved reforms to six laws that reduce powers and compact the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary.

Dissatisfied with part of what was approved by his co-religionists, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered the legislators to eliminate from “Plan B” the shield that Morena had granted to his PT and PVEM allies so that they could keep their registration, even if they did not reach 3 percent of the vote.

After considering that it would be “irresponsible” for López Obrador’s electoral reform to be voted on today in commissions, PAN senator Damián Zepeda made it known that, among the changes applied, “vote transfer fraud” to known parties had been “eliminated as “little girl”.

In any case, as he stated on his Twitter account, the “attack” on the INE continued, as well as the “weaken” sanctions against parties and government intervention in the elections.

For the Plural Group, Senator Germán Martínez explained that there will be adjustments in items that concern “Professional Service”, the capacity of operation, the reduction of modules and the control margin.

We recommend you read:

Ricardo Anaya denies popularity of AMLO

Ebrard demands: debate, survey and deadline to drop charges

In tune with Zepeda, Martínez affirmed that “eternal life to the childishness” was eliminated.

At the same time, the Senate Justice Commission issued a “positive opinion” related to the draft with reforms to the General Law of Communication and the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities that proposes “clarifying the scope and content of the concepts, including that of government propaganda referred to in the eighth paragraph of article 134 of the Constitution.

According to the opinion, the dissemination of Social Communication campaigns outside the authorized program and refraining from submitting the reports referred to in the cited article are considered “infractions under the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities.”