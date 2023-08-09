The main point to be discussed is the creation of a Federative Council; date for the session has not yet been set

On the night of this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023), the Federal Senate officially scheduled a thematic session on tax reform in the plenary of the House. The date has not been defined and must be set by the General Secretariat of the Bureau.

As per the Power360 anticipated, the idea is to count on the presence of the governors to discuss the impact on the states of the reform as it was approved in the Chamber.

the senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) was the author of the session suggestion. According to him, holding the meeting between governors and senators was a request from the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), a critic of the text approved by the Chamber. For Caiado, reform is “disrespectful” with the States.

The main point that should be discussed in the thematic session is the Federative Council. The text of the reform proposes the creation of a group to manage the collected resources, with the participation of the Union, States and municipalities. The agency would be responsible for receiving the taxes collected and distributing them. The measure has already been criticized by the governors Claudio Castro (PL-RJ) and Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), under the argument that it takes away the autonomy of the States.