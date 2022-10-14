Difficulty in face-to-face voting in the middle of the 2nd round campaign hinders analysis of judges appointed by Bolsonaro

The hearings in the Senate of federal judges Messod Azulay, from the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), and Paulo Sérgio Domingues, from the TRF-3, appointed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), were left for the 2nd week of November, after the 2nd round of the elections.

There was an expectation that the hearing at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) would be held next Wednesday (19.Oct.2022), but the difficulty of gathering the senators for the secret vote during the campaign for the 2nd round of the elections to state governments and the Presidency continues to block the analysis.

The nominations came out in the August 1st edition of Official Diary of the Union. Concerned, at the time, about a possible defeat in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto, Bolsonaro accelerated the dispatch with the names. He feared that he would end up without the political conditions to place them in the STJ.

Since then, Domingues and Azulay have taken advantage of the hiatus until Saturday to visit offices and introduce themselves to senators, including in recent weeks.

In the meantime, Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), who is president of the CCJ and commands the commission’s agenda, managed to be reelected for another 8 years in office.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), decided to convene the so-called concentrated effort, intended for votes that require the presence of all senators in committees and in the House plenary, in the week of November 7th to 11th.

In addition to the hearings at the CCJ, there should also be an analysis by the CRE (Commission on Foreign Relations) of several diplomats appointed to head Brazilian embassies abroad and, in the Committee on Education, Culture and Sport, the hearing with one nominee for the direction of the Ancine (National Film Agency).

