Republicans in the US Senate have again blocked the proposal to pay US taxpayers $ 2 thousand. This was announced on Thursday, December 31, by the leader of the Republican majority in the upper house of Congress, Mitch McConnell.

“We do not need the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to arrange socialism for the rich in order to help the poor,” – quotes the words of the senator “RIA News“.

According to him, according to statistics, Americans of the upper middle class have retained their jobs and do not need payments, but poor citizens are suffering greatly. The initiative also involves the issuance of the same amount to everyone who earns less than $ 75 thousand per year. And these are about three quarters of the total number of taxpayers stressed by the politician.

On the eve of McConnell, in fact, “buried” the idea of ​​payments to American taxpayers in the amount of $ 2 thousand, refusing to accept this proposal separately from other proposals of the incumbent President Donald Trump, which are considered unrealizable.

Trump’s other two demands are to investigate alleged presidential election irregularities and establish accountability on social media for publishing content. Democrats refuse to even discuss them.

On December 28, the US House of Representatives voted for an initiative to increase direct payments to citizens of the country as part of measures to stimulate the national economy from $ 600 to $ 2 thousand.

The $ 600 disbursement was foreseen in the draft budget for fiscal 2021, which began on October 1. On December 28, the current US President Donald Trump signed the draft budget. It includes a $ 900 billion economic aid package.