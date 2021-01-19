The leader of the Republican majority in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, said today, Tuesday, that President Donald Trump “incited” the crowds that stormed the Congress building on January 6 and “charged them with lies.”

The influential Kentucky senator added, “The angry crowds were charged with lies. They were incited by the president and other influential people. They tried to use fear and violence to stop” congressional approval of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The House of Representatives, in which Democrats retain a majority of its seats, charged President Trump with “incitement to rebellion”, and his trial in the Senate may begin soon after Biden’s inauguration.

Trump had called on his supporters, in a speech he delivered to them, to go to the US Congress to prevent the confirmation of Biden’s victory in the presidential elections that were held on November 3.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed during the storming of Congress.

The US authorities have taken tight security measures in Washington, DC, to secure the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris tomorrow, Wednesday, January 20.